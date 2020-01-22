Hitchin river rubbish will be Hiz-tory as annual clean up set to begin

The annual cleaning of the River Hiz in the centre of Hitchin is scheduled to start this week and will continue into next month.

In order to remove the build-up of litter, silt and sludge from the Hiz outside of St Mary's Church, water will be temporarily drained in order to allow contractors to start the clean-up.

This section of the river operate via a 'balancing tank' system which use sluice gates to help retain river water, creating a visually appealing and deeper river for Hitchin residents to enjoy.

Once the work is completed the river will be returned to its normal level. Work is expected to finish on Monday, February 3.

The fountain in front of St Mary's Church will also be serviced during these works.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, North Herts District Council's member for environment, said: "We carry out annual maintenance on these sections of the river to keep it clean and visually appealing for those who visit. There will be minimal disruption to the surrounding area and work will take place during the day."