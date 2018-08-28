Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin’s only VC winner to be honoured with memorial stone

PUBLISHED: 07:03 09 January 2019

Second Lieutenant Frank Young. Picture: Herts at War

Second Lieutenant Frank Young. Picture: Herts at War

Archant

Hitchin’s only Victoria Cross winner is set to be honoured with a memorial stone this Sunday.

Second Lieutenant Frank Young. Picture: Herts at WarSecond Lieutenant Frank Young. Picture: Herts at War

First World War Second Lieutenant Frank Edward Young won the VC in September 1918, and will be remembered with a service at St Mary’s Church and stone being unveiled by the war memorial in Churchyard.

The stone has been put in place as part of the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government’s scheme to honour all VC recipients.

Herts at War project co-ordinator Dan Hill will tell the story of 2Lt Young’s life at the unveiling and is glad he is being remembered.

“It’s incredibly important that his story is told,” said Dan.

The grave of Hitchin's Second Lieutenant Frank Young VC. Picture: Herts at WarThe grave of Hitchin's Second Lieutenant Frank Young VC. Picture: Herts at War

“Frank is Hitchin’s only VC winner, one of only two men from the Hertfordshire regiment to receive one, and the only one to be killed in doing so.

“He never lived to find out that he had won the VC so it’s very important we honour him.”

Herts at War have been fighting to have the stone installed since 2014 after the government refused to pay for it, before Herts Constabulary Great War Society stepped in and donated £480.

The actions that saw 2Lt Young win the British Armed Force’s highest award for gallantry were outlined in the London Gazette on December 13, 1918.

“For most conspicuous bravery, determination and exceptional devotion to duty on 18th September, 1918, south-east of Havrincourt, when during an enemy counter-attack and throughout an extremely intense enemy barrage he visited all posts, warned the garrisons and encouraged the men.

“In the early stages of the attack he rescued two of his men who had been captured and bombed and silenced an enemy machine gun. Although surrounded by the enemy, 2nd Lt. Young fought his way back to the main barricade and drove out a party of the enemy who were assembling there.”

He was last seen fighting hand-to-hand with enemy soldiers and, despite being initially listed as missing, a British patrol found his body on September 27 and he was buried at the Hermies Hill British Cemetery in Hermies, France.

Herts at War project officer Jonty Wild said: “The awarding of a VC is rare and exceptional. Hitchin has one such hero, Frank Young, and he deserves his recognition.

“Much of the war was terrible, but the heroism and devotion to duty of 2Lt Young represents the best of what men could do.”

The service starts at 12 noon at Hitchin War Memorial, with people wishing to attend asked to arrive at 11.45am. It continues in St Mary’s Church afterwards.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

Jean Burr has decided to close the shoe store, Picture: Burrs Shoe Store

Family friend of Conor Spraggs to take on O2 fundraising climb in his memory

Emma Hart (left) is climbing the O2 in memory of Conor Spraggs. Picture: Emma Hart & Facebook

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin’s only VC winner to be honoured with memorial stone

Second Lieutenant Frank Young. Picture: Herts at War

Stevenage teenager’s head shave for gran with terminal cancer

Max, pictured with his gran Janette, after completing his head shave for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Courtesy of Max Peebles

Stevenage FC calls for fans to use residents letter before time runs out

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria and fitness coach Jon Ashton take to the streets of Stevenage with some first team players to deliver some letters offering a special ticket promotion to their home games. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

Jean Burr has decided to close the shoe store, Picture: Burrs Shoe Store

Hitchin Town boss Mark Burke left unhappy after starting 2019 with two defeats

Hitchin Town FC manager Mark Burke. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists