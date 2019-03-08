Former Hitchin student Molly-Mae Hague set to hot up the Love Island villa

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague is entering the Love Island villa tonight. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson Archant

Former Hitchin school student and ex-Miss Teen Hertfordshire Molly-Mae Hague will be the newest Love Island contestant when she enters the villa in tonight's episode.

Molly-Mae attended the Priory School and worked part-time as a lifeguard before winning Miss Teen Hertfordshire at the age of 16.

She will enter the villa on tonight's episode of the hit ITV reality show, and will be heading on a date with one lucky boy of the public's choosing after a vote at the end of last night's episode.

Asked to describe her perfect man, she said: "Definitely someone that can make me laugh. Laughing is my favourite thing, I have to be constantly laughing.

"That's what keeps me in a good mood and keeps me positive. Having good energy around me is so important.

"Obviously, you want to wake up and fancy the person next to you but at the same time it's all about what the vibe is like."

Describing herself, Molly-Mae added: "I am very laid back and easy going. What you see is what you get with me. I'm an open book, I'm easy to talk to and approachable and I'm very chilled. I can talk to anyone. Nothing is ever awkward with me.

"I always put other people before myself and I like people to feel at ease when they're talking to me. I don't like awkwardness.

"I'm energetic and very positive. I'm an overthinker, I spend a lot of time thinking. I can be a bit hot headed and I can be quite scatty."

The 20-year-old will be looking for love over the next month, having previously dated England international and Leicester midfielder, James Maddison.

She won't be treading on any toes though, saying: "I wouldn't go out of my way to cause issues, that's not the way I am. I'm a laid-back person, I don't like to argue.

"Obviously, I'll go to the length I need to go to get the guy I want but in the process I wouldn't want to hurt anyone. If someone was deeply involved with someone and had deep feelings, I would try and still get what I want but not try and upset anyone.

"I've never cheated and I never would cheat. When you see it first-hand you know that it's not something you want to have happen to you or do to someone else.

"I've got big girl-code. My friends come first before any guy. I always have their back. I'd like to say I am good at giving advice as well, I'm a very good listener. I would never tread on someone's toes. It's just not the way I am."

Molly-Mae has appeared in the Comet before, when she appealed for fundraising to compete in Miss Teen Great Britain.