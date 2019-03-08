Hitchin runner to take on London Marathon in rhino suit

Dave Wardle is set to run the London Marathon in a rhino suit. Picture: Hitchin Hares

A Hitchin runner is set to take on Sunday’s London Marathon dressed a rhino to raise money for Save The Rhino International.

Dave Wardle, who runs for Hitchin Hares, is hoping to raise £2,500 for the charity.

He has been training using weighted backpacks, due to the weight of the rhino suit.

“The heat and visibility will be my biggest challenges,” he explained.

“The suit does not allow for much ventilation, it is more like running in a tent.

“I trialled the suit over the bank holiday weekend taking part in the Hitchin Hares Good Friday pub run and Stevenage parkrun on Saturday to familiarise myself with running in the suit.

“Fingers crossed for cool weather on Sunday as I should be on for a good time after the hard work and training I have put in.”

To sponsor Dave, visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DaveWardle1.