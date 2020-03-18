Advanced search

Hitchin–based rugby club prepares to tackle coronavirus crisis head on

PUBLISHED: 13:15 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 18 March 2020

North Herts Crusaders are preparing to volunteer in the Hitchin and Letchworth community. Picture: Supplied

North Herts Crusaders are preparing to volunteer in the Hitchin and Letchworth community. Picture: Supplied

A rugby club based in Hitchin is preparing to dedicate its time to the North Herts community after all sports–related activity was suspended due to coronavirus.

North Herts Crusaders RLFC have swapped scrums for shopping lists as they begin their volunteering campaign to help those in need.

They have kicked off their #MoreThanAClub campaign by setting up a support network – that they say will help local residents with shopping deliveries, posting mail, urgent supplies or even something as simple as giving them a friendly call.

Oli Turner, one of the club’s senior members who presented the idea, said: “We at North Herts Crusaders RLFC, along with everyone involved in Rugby League, were disappointed with the recent news to suspend all activity. However, we completely understand the decision and in these uncertain times it is clear that there are more important issues at hand.

“To those who are isolated without sufficient supplies, to those unable to go about their daily work and to those who may just need a friendly conversation, we are here to help.

“We already have an army of volunteers at the ready and a JustGiving page kick started with £100 from the club to support this initiative.”

To donate to NH Crusaders’ justgiving page, visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oliver-turner-1

