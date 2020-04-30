Hitchin Rotary Club fight back to raise £6,000 in a fortnight

Fiona Gray, President of Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, doing her 2.6 Challenge. Picture: Fiona Gray Archant

The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse has raised more than £6,000 in two weeks, despite having to cancel two of their three major annual fundraisers due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club has hosted various fundraising activities over the last fortnight, including their attempts at the national 2.6 Challenge which replaced the London Marathon.

Forced to cancel two of their biggest annual fundraisers – the Hitchin Hard Half Marathon and Spirit of Hitchin Gin Festival – the charity would have struggled to provide their support this year without these income–boosting efforts.

You may also want to watch:

Club members came up with a variety of activities for the 2.6 Challenge, including cycling 26 miles on a static bike, walking for 26 minutes, wearing 26 hats or performing 26 karate moves.

Fiona Gray, president of Hitchin Tilehouse Rotary, said: “The 2.6 Challenge was a great way to focus our efforts to fundraise and replace lost income from the cancellation of two of our major fundraising events.

“We had some really innovative ways in which members united and took action to raise money whilst getting active and having fun.

“This is Rotary at its best – working together and responding to the challenges of these difficult times to make a difference in our community and beyond.”

You can still donate to Tilehouse’s 2.6 Challenge fund at justgiving.com/tilehouserotary