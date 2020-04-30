Advanced search

Hitchin Rotary Club fight back to raise £6,000 in a fortnight

PUBLISHED: 17:30 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 30 April 2020

Fiona Gray, President of Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, doing her 2.6 Challenge. Picture: Fiona Gray

Fiona Gray, President of Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, doing her 2.6 Challenge. Picture: Fiona Gray

Archant

The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse has raised more than £6,000 in two weeks, despite having to cancel two of their three major annual fundraisers due to coronavirus.

The club has hosted various fundraising activities over the last fortnight, including their attempts at the national 2.6 Challenge which replaced the London Marathon.

Forced to cancel two of their biggest annual fundraisers – the Hitchin Hard Half Marathon and Spirit of Hitchin Gin Festival – the charity would have struggled to provide their support this year without these income–boosting efforts.

You may also want to watch:

Club members came up with a variety of activities for the 2.6 Challenge, including cycling 26 miles on a static bike, walking for 26 minutes, wearing 26 hats or performing 26 karate moves.

Fiona Gray, president of Hitchin Tilehouse Rotary, said: “The 2.6 Challenge was a great way to focus our efforts to fundraise and replace lost income from the cancellation of two of our major fundraising events.

“We had some really innovative ways in which members united and took action to raise money whilst getting active and having fun.

“This is Rotary at its best – working together and responding to the challenges of these difficult times to make a difference in our community and beyond.”

You can still donate to Tilehouse’s 2.6 Challenge fund at justgiving.com/tilehouserotary

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

One arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Stevenage police raid

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, April 24. Picture: Archant

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

One arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Stevenage police raid

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, April 24. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin Rotary Club fight back to raise £6,000 in a fortnight

Fiona Gray, President of Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, doing her 2.6 Challenge. Picture: Fiona Gray

Five-year-old granddaughter of Arsenal legend raises thousands for hospice with mile-a-day cycling

Five-year-old Betty cycles wearing a different football shirt every day. Picture: Faye Allinson

Hertfordshire social care company spends over £120,000 of own money on PPE at ‘grossly inflated prices’

It has emerged that Herts care providers are spending thousands of pounds of their own money on PPE supplies. Picture: Flickr/Creative Commons

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Hitchin care home helps centenarian celebrate birthday in style

Avril Hill turned 100 at Foxhole Care Home. Hitchin on Saturday, Picture: Supplied
Drive 24