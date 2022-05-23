Bookings open soon for Hitchin Repair Café ahead of return

Have you got a sentimental item that's seen better days? Booking for the Hitchin Repair Café opens next week!

The popular repair café in Hitchin is set to make its return next month, and anyone interested in having new life breathed into their old items is encouraged to make a booking.

Hitchin Repair Café is back next month - Credit: Plastic Free Hitchin

Advanced bookings are necessary to secure a repair slot with one of the experts – you can even enjoy a cuppa and a cake while you wait.

Repair cafés are a growing phenomenon in the UK and beyond - over 1,500 are organised across 30 countries each year - as communities increasingly discourage residents from throwing away broken parts, in a bid to reduce waste and plastics.

The event was first held in Hitchin in November 2019, with a total of 11 items repaired by a team of local volunteers.

Booking are set to open this week for the Hitchin Repair Café - Credit: Plastic Free HItchin

Following a break during COVID lockdowns, the café returned in 2021.

The Repair Café is run in collaboration with Plastic Free Hitchin and entirely by volunteers. The global initiative enables members of the public to bring their damaged items for volunteers to give them a new lease of life, preventing thousands of repairable household items from going to landfill every year.

The team can accept small, broken items that can easily be carried to and from the event by yourself.

Only pre-booked items will be accepted, and there will be a range of expert repairers available for electricals, sewing and textiles, bikes, hardware (computers, phones, etc) and glassware.

The Hitchin Repair Café will be set up at Hackspace in Bancroft on June 18 from 11am to 2pm.

Bookings can be made at https://bit.ly/3yWVNoT from May 27.

For more information, visit the Plastic Free Hitchin event page on Facebook at: https://bit.ly/3sT50uB

If you do not have access to Facebook, you can contact the team on hitchinrepaircafe@gmail.com to receive a booking form, once open.

Anyone with a talent for fixing electrical, electronic or mechanical items, garden tools, bicycles, textiles, jewellery or clothing - or something else entirely - who would like to be involved can register their interest via hitchinrepaircafe@gmail.com.