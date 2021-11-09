Date announced for upcoming Repair Café

After taking a COVID-provoked break, Hitchin's Repair Café is back up and running, with booking for the upcoming surgery now open.

Following two successful pre-pandemic Repair Cafés, the volunteer-run initiative at Hitchin Hackspace on Bancroft returns on November 27 to play a part in preventing thousands of repairable items from going to landfill every year.

Organiser Anni Sander, from Plastic Free Hitchin, champions the event as an opportunity for the community to come together for a good cause, and to get to know each other.

“We throw away vast amounts of stuff. Even things with almost nothing wrong, and which could get a new lease of life after a simple repair," she said.

The Repair Café accepts small broken items - from mechanics to toys to clothing - that can easily be brought to and taken away from the session. Only pre-booked items will be accepted, with a limit of one item per person.