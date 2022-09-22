Throw it away? No way! Booking open for Hitchin Repair Café

Hitchin Repair Café returns next month - and bookings open this weekend to get your former treasures back up to scratch.

The café, hosted by Hitchin Hackspace in collaboration with Plastic Free Hitchin, will be back on Saturday, October 8.

The Repair Cafe is run entirely by volunteers and enables members of the public to bring their damaged items for volunteers to give them a new lease of life, preventing thousands of repairable household items from going to landfill every year.

You can bring the following to the Repair Café: electrical appliances, clothing, furniture, crockery, housewares, bicycles and toys.

Anything that’s broken (and which you can carry on your own to the Repair Café) is welcome and has a good chance of getting properly repaired – you can even enjoy a cuppa and a cake while you wait.



Booking in advance is absolutely necessary and is now open via plasticfreehitchin.wordpress.com.

You can also email hitchinrepaircafe@gmail.com.