Video of woman spewing racial hate in Hitchin goes viral

Published: 4:01 PM July 30, 2021

Police are investigating after a woman used overtly racist language towards a man in the street in Hitchin.

A TikTok video went viral on multiple social media platforms, where a young woman with blonde hair is seen in a heated argument with a man, who is recording the conversation and remains off camera.

The cause of the argument or why filming commenced is unknown, but at the start of the video, the woman says to the man that she "felt sorry for the c***" that made him as she got into a convertible with friends in Market Place, opposite Millets.

The man retaliates, and in response she then goes on to use racially-fuelled abusive language, including the N word, and then calls him a b****.

Clearly unphased by the gravity of her use of language, she then dismisses the man filming, repeatedly saying 'bye' and waving.

After, a friend asks why the man is being "so vile" and spits at him.

The clip has now been removed from TikTok, but has since had more than 10,000 likes and 3,000 retweets on Twitter.

It's been reported that the woman's employers were alerted to the video, and that she has since been suspended.

A spokesperson from Herts police said that the force are aware of the footage circulating on social media "of a racial hate crime incident which reportedly occurred in Hitchin.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary does not tolerate this behaviour and would like to reassure people that the footage is being reviewed.

"At this stage, the incident has not formally been reported to police, and we would urge the victim to make contact with us."