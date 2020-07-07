All smiles on ‘Super Saturday’ as revellers return to Hitchin

Julie Merryfield and Jane Foster enjoy a meal out at Cinnabar, Hitchin. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

People in Hitchin enjoyed the sunshine and shared smiles over the weekend, as some of the town’s pubs, restaurants and bars reopened for the first time in months.

John Paul Matthews and Phil Sloane, welcome customers back to the Rose & Crown, Hitchin on 'Super Saturday'. Picture: Karyn Haddon John Paul Matthews and Phil Sloane, welcome customers back to the Rose & Crown, Hitchin on 'Super Saturday'. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Pubs, bars, restaurants and other parts of the hospitality sector across the country were allowed to reopen from Saturday, July 4 – in what was dubbed by many as ‘Super Saturday’.

Ryan Parker and Chloe Brown enjoy a drink at Cinnabar, Hitchin. Picture: Karyn Haddon Ryan Parker and Chloe Brown enjoy a drink at Cinnabar, Hitchin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin was no different, as the town took another significant step in easing restrictions since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed back in March.

Mr and Mrs Rodgerson enjoy a drink at the Cinnabar. Picture: Karyn Haddon Mr and Mrs Rodgerson enjoy a drink at the Cinnabar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Families, couples and many more took the opportunity to enjoy a drink in the sunshine.

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, and Rick Gaglio, Owner of TwistedFabric, officially open the new bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, and Rick Gaglio, Owner of TwistedFabric, officially open the new bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Rose & Crown in Market Place reopened with reduced hours, limited seating and 2m social distancing – with the pub’s proprietor JP explaining how excited he was to see those familiar faces again.

TwistedFabric in the town centre’s Arcade unit took the chance to reopen with a twist, by unveiling their new temporary evening bar to customers.

Town centre manager Tom Hardy said: “It was reassuring to see so many cafes, restaurants and hairdressers reopen on Saturday.

“Businesses have been working incredibly hard to meet the high standards of health and safety set by the Government.

“The past 3 months have been really challenging for the hospitality industry, seeing so many reopen and welcome customers back into their premises was a positive step back to normality.”

Many businesses took steps to ensure they are ‘COVID secure’, with hand sanitising stations, perspex screens and social distancing in place in many of our favourite venues.