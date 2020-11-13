Advanced search

Loo-tiful! Hitchin pub recognised in national toilet awards

PUBLISHED: 16:29 13 November 2020

The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin has had its toilets rated 'Platinum' by inspectors from the Loo of the Year awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin has had its toilets rated 'Platinum' by inspectors from the Loo of the Year awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Hitchin pub has had its loos commended in a national award that celebrates the best toilets in the country.

The Angel Vaults Inn, in Sun Street, has seen been handed a ‘Platinum’ rating by inspectors from the Loo of the Year Awards.

You may also want to watch:

The Loo of the Year awards, first introduced in 1987, celebrate the nation’s best toilets – highlighting the exceptionally high standards of ‘away from home’ facilities.

Toilets are ranked silver, gold, platinum or diamond depending on their maintenance, cleanliness, handwashing and drying equipment, accessibility and overall management.

Reece Egerton, manager at the pub, said he was “delighted” when he heard the news, and explained how his team keep the toilets squeaky clean.

“Staff at the pub always ensure the toilets are in first-class condition, and it’s great that this has been recognised.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New date confirmed for Hitchin’s Christmas Market

The German-style Christmas Market coming to Hitchin this winter has been pushed back. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Planning application submitted for 526 apartments at Stevenage Matalan site

The new homes would consist of one and two-bedroom apartments andThe Guinness Partnership plans to increase its initial number of afforable homes to up to half. Picture: The Guinness Partnership

Herts police officer dismissed for ‘abuse of power’ after using database for personal benefit

Stevenage police station. Photo: DANNY LOO

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New date confirmed for Hitchin’s Christmas Market

The German-style Christmas Market coming to Hitchin this winter has been pushed back. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Planning application submitted for 526 apartments at Stevenage Matalan site

The new homes would consist of one and two-bedroom apartments andThe Guinness Partnership plans to increase its initial number of afforable homes to up to half. Picture: The Guinness Partnership

Herts police officer dismissed for ‘abuse of power’ after using database for personal benefit

Stevenage police station. Photo: DANNY LOO

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin girl, 9, speaks on BBC R2 about North Herts charity’s support after sudden death of ‘best friend’ brother

Daisy, 9, from Hitchin was interviewed ahead of Children in Need about a special charity. Picture: Vikki Hammond

Loo-tiful! Hitchin pub recognised in national toilet awards

The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin has had its toilets rated 'Platinum' by inspectors from the Loo of the Year awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

New Hertfordshire-wide helpline for people worried about their alcohol intake

Is the virus shutdown leading to unhealthy drinking habits? Picture: Getty Images

MPs meet with Hitchin pupils to discuss potential of apprenticeships

Bim Afolami MP was joined by Gillian Keegan MP and local apprenticeship providers for a discussion at North Herts College. Picture: Supplied

Can you help this Hitchin charity make an orphaned child’s Christmas?

Can you help this Hitchin charity make a child's Christmas this year? Picture: Jo Wearne