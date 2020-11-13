Loo-tiful! Hitchin pub recognised in national toilet awards

A Hitchin pub has had its loos commended in a national award that celebrates the best toilets in the country.

The Angel Vaults Inn, in Sun Street, has seen been handed a ‘Platinum’ rating by inspectors from the Loo of the Year Awards.

The Loo of the Year awards, first introduced in 1987, celebrate the nation’s best toilets – highlighting the exceptionally high standards of ‘away from home’ facilities.

Toilets are ranked silver, gold, platinum or diamond depending on their maintenance, cleanliness, handwashing and drying equipment, accessibility and overall management.

Reece Egerton, manager at the pub, said he was “delighted” when he heard the news, and explained how his team keep the toilets squeaky clean.

“Staff at the pub always ensure the toilets are in first-class condition, and it’s great that this has been recognised.”