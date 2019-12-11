Advanced search

Image released after man suffers cut head and black eyes in Hitchin pub attack

PUBLISHED: 12:19 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 11 December 2019

Police are appealing for help to identify this man, as they believe he may be able to help with enquiries into an assault in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for help to identify this man, as they believe he may be able to help with enquiries into an assault in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Archant

An image has been released of a man who police believe he may be able to help with enquiries into an assault in Hitchin which left a man with a cut to the head, two black eyes and a swollen cheek.

The incident happened at the Rose and Crown pub, Market Square on Saturday, November 2.

At around 9.20pm a man was kicked and punched while on the ground.

You may also want to watch:

PC Matt Clark said: "I would like to identify this male who may have information to assist with this investigation. This incident took place in the middle of Hitchin on a busy Saturday night so if you witnessed what happened I would also like to hear from you.

"If you recognise this man or have information please contact me via matt.clark2@herts.pnn.police.uk."

Alternatively you can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/100972/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Traffic delays after Hitchin accident this morning

Traffic delays in Hitchin this morning after car accident. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Traffic delays after Hitchin accident this morning

Traffic delays in Hitchin this morning after car accident. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Liberal Democrats accused of ‘underhand tactics’ to win over remain voters in Hitchin and Harpenden

The Liberal Democrats have been criticised for spreading misinformation in Hitchin and Harpenden. Picture: JP Asher

Image released after man suffers cut head and black eyes in Hitchin pub attack

Police are appealing for help to identify this man, as they believe he may be able to help with enquiries into an assault in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage football community raise nearly £4,000 for Lister Hospital’s sick children

Stevenage Boro U12s raised nearly £4,000 for Lister Hospital. Picture: Simon Leadbetter

Traffic delays after Hitchin accident this morning

Traffic delays in Hitchin this morning after car accident. Picture: Archant

Environmentalists protest outside Luton Airport expansion consultation event in Stevenage

Environmentalists campaigned against Luton Airport expansion plans outside a Stevenage consultation event. Picture: Courtesy of Amanda King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists