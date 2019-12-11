Image released after man suffers cut head and black eyes in Hitchin pub attack

An image has been released of a man who police believe he may be able to help with enquiries into an assault in Hitchin which left a man with a cut to the head, two black eyes and a swollen cheek.

The incident happened at the Rose and Crown pub, Market Square on Saturday, November 2.

At around 9.20pm a man was kicked and punched while on the ground.

PC Matt Clark said: "I would like to identify this male who may have information to assist with this investigation. This incident took place in the middle of Hitchin on a busy Saturday night so if you witnessed what happened I would also like to hear from you.

"If you recognise this man or have information please contact me via matt.clark2@herts.pnn.police.uk."

Alternatively you can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/100972/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.