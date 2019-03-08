Hitchin school's donations help out the homeless
PUBLISHED: 16:55 06 October 2019
A Hitchin primary school delivered essential supplies to the Feed Up Warm Up project earlier this week after hearing their urgent appeal for help.
Richard Cano, headteacher at Purwell Primary School, and Chelsea Hancock - deputy chair of Purwell School Assocation - dropped off food, deodorants and wipes on Tuesday evening.
There was an overwhelming response from Purwell's community, with hundreds of items being donated by the pupils and their families after hearing about the Feed Up Warm Up initiative.
This is the second donation from the school since they first started working with Feed up Warm Up in April and Chelsea thinks it is sending a positive message to the schoolchildren.
"It's a huge thing and the kids can see firsthand the effect they are having. We [Purwell School Assocation] will be helping Feed Up Warm Up as much as we can in the future."
Feed up Warm up meet in The Parish Church of St Andrew and St George in Stevenage on Tuesdays and at Our Lady's Church in Hitchin on Wednesdays.