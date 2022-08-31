Hitchin's first pop-up uniform shop proves huge success

Councillor Ian Albert opening the uniform pop up shop in Hitchin earlier in the summer - Credit: Anni Sander

Hitchin parents have bagged a bargain at the town's first Pre-loved Pop Up School Uniform shop in Bancroft Gardens.

Uniform items were provided by seven of the town’s primary schools, with the the shop opening each Saturday morning from July 16 - staffed by volunteers from Plastic Free Hitchin and the schools’ PTAs.

So far, the scheme has seen 780 items reused, and more than £1,100 raised - which will be split between the schools.

Families from across Hitchin and surrounding towns and villages have taken advantage of the pre-loved uniform pop-up shop - Credit: Anni Sander

Sarah - mum of two - said: “The pop-up uniform shop is a great way to make the most of pre-loved uniform, both helping the environment and your pocket too."

The idea for the Pop Up came on Plastic Free Hitchin’s Eco Day in May where Friends of Strathmore School planned a preloved uniform stall and were approached by Highbury/Whitehill and Samuel Lucas to join.

Hitchin's pre-loved school uniform pop up shop - Credit: Anni Sander

The team of volunteers hit upon the concept of a summer pop up shop to help families reuse uniform for the new school year. North Herts Council supported the project by offering the space.

Chair of Friends of Strathmore, Anna Tibbets, added: “We're thrilled at how successful this pop up shop has been and how it's been embraced by families in the town.

"There's so much excellent second hand uniform out there going to waste, so we're really proud to have found a way of selling it to the wider community.”

“The initiative of a central pop up pre-loved uniform shop over the summer holiday, has proved to be highly successful."

Hundreds of families have benefitted from the pop up shop - Credit: Anni Sander

Customers from most Hitchin infants and junior schools have added the pop up this summer, and from villages and towns as far as Royston.

The project has also supported Hitchin Volunteer Army where families are struggling financially and in need of uniform, including Ukrainian refugees recently welcomed to Hertfordshire. Future aspirations include providing uniform for Hitchin secondary schools.



There is still time to visit the Pop Up and pick up next year’s uniform.

Volunteers will be on hand and the pop ups are open each Saturday until September 3 from 10am to 4pm. Items are available for a voluntary donation of 50p to- £2 each, or free for families who need it.