Power restored to Hitchin homes

Published: 4:53 PM July 13, 2021

Some homes in Hitchin were left without power for seven-and-a-half hours today (July 13) - Credit: UK Power Networks

After more than seven-and-a-half hours without electricity, power has been restored to homes across Hitchin.

UK Power Networks - which owns and maintains electricity cables in the east, south east and London - confirmed that repairs by their specialist engineers had successfully completed at 3.48pm this afternoon, after being first notified of the power outage at 8.10am.

Charlton and areas in the west of Hitchin were affected by a power cut today (July 13) due to an underground fault - Credit: UK Power Networks

A fault on an underground electricity cable, which serves the west area of Hitchin as well as Charlton, was attributed as causing the disruption.

Throughout the day, the provider had to sever power to further Hitchin properties to ensure engineers could carry out diagnostic and repair works safely.

Throughout the disruption, UK Power Networks sent a support vehicle out to those affected in the SG5 2 area, providing hot water and food, a microwave, WiFi and charging points to those who found themselves powerless.