Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Updated

More Hitchin homes affected by power outage

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:29 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 3:15 PM July 13, 2021
Electricity pylon - photo by Arnoldius

Electricity pylon - photo by Arnoldius - Credit: Archant

UK Power Networks has confirmed that more properties in and around Hitchin are being affected by an ongoing power cut as engineers work to restore electricity to households. 

This afternoon (July 13), a representative from UK Power Networks - which owns and maintains electricity cables in the east, south east and London - confirmed that power had to be severed to further Hitchin properties to ensure engineers could carry out their underground works safely.

Areas of Hitchin are affected by a power cut, set to be fixed between 2.30pm and 3.30pm this afternoon (July 13)

Areas of Hitchin are currently being affected by a power cut, with the fault set to be fixed between 2.30pm and 3.30pm this afternoon (July 13) - Credit: UK Power Networks

The provider has since added that it is sending a support vehicle out to those affected in the Hitchin area, providing hot water and food, a microwave, WiFi and charging points to those currently powerless.

Power outages across SG5 2 postcodes - which covers the west side of Hitchin and Charlton - were first reported at 8.18am, and specialist engineers were sent out to diagnose the issue and carry out repairs.

Due to the further disruption, UK Power Networks advises that electricity will be restored to affected properties between 3.30pm and 4.30pm this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

31-year-old Christopher Hewett was described as a "wonderful son" by his family

Luton Crown Court

Murder trial teens 'stabbed and killed' Christopher Hewett

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Round Diamond police

Arrest made in Great Ashby after suspected driving offence

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows perform a flypast during Armed Forces' Day at the National Memorial Arboretum

Euro 2020

Red Arrows to fly over Herts following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Canterbury Way park stevenage

Dog and owner receive 'serious bite wounds' during attack in Stevenage park

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus