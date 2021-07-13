More Hitchin homes affected by power outage

Updated

Published: 1:29 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 3:15 PM July 13, 2021

UK Power Networks has confirmed that more properties in and around Hitchin are being affected by an ongoing power cut as engineers work to restore electricity to households.

This afternoon (July 13), a representative from UK Power Networks - which owns and maintains electricity cables in the east, south east and London - confirmed that power had to be severed to further Hitchin properties to ensure engineers could carry out their underground works safely.

Areas of Hitchin are currently being affected by a power cut, with the fault set to be fixed between 2.30pm and 3.30pm this afternoon (July 13) - Credit: UK Power Networks

The provider has since added that it is sending a support vehicle out to those affected in the Hitchin area, providing hot water and food, a microwave, WiFi and charging points to those currently powerless.

Power outages across SG5 2 postcodes - which covers the west side of Hitchin and Charlton - were first reported at 8.18am, and specialist engineers were sent out to diagnose the issue and carry out repairs.

Due to the further disruption, UK Power Networks advises that electricity will be restored to affected properties between 3.30pm and 4.30pm this afternoon.