Portable museum attracts 800 visitors to Hitchin town centre

Artists and creators have come together to present a light installation in Hitchin town centre.

The portable museum, named Curio, attracted around 800 vistors from across Herts.

Hitchin town centre manager, Tom Hardy, said: “We were pleased to host Curio in our town centre which saw a high number of visiting coming to view the exhibit.

“It was a welcome addition to the Eat Alfresco initiative in Market Place and the illuminations added an extra special dimension to the display.”

Among those involved was Lilly Hawkes, who presented ‘Sprinkles and Stitches’. She began making bespoke dolls during lockdown, celebrating female role models, and presented these alongside the light display.

Hitchin musician Rowan Scourfield also showcased his new album.

The exhibition is produced by Trigger Stuff CIC, and the concept and design was created by Savinder Bual and Elena Blanco.