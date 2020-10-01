Historic moment as Hitchin police welcome first electric vehicles to fleet

The new BMW electric vehicles will be deployed in and around Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police Archant

For the first time in its history, Herts police will be able to call upon electric vehicles as part of its operational fleet.

The unmarked BMW EVs have been deployed to local crime units in Hitchin and Watford – with the force stressing these new additions will not be used for “police pursuit purposes”.

Hertfordshire local policing commander superintendent Steve O’Keeffe, said: “The new electric cars enable effective deployment to local investigations, while also reducing the impact on the environment and reducing running costs.

“We will continue to review our fleet for operational capability, efficiency and seek to meet our responsibilities in reducing harmful emissions.

“The cars have been warmly welcomed by detectives who will be using the vehicles for local enquiries.”

The i3 EVs cover around 180 miles when fully charged – depending on factors such as the road and driving conditions.