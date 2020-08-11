Gallery

Hitchin photographer on mission to capture historic Hertfordshire green spaces

A Hitchin photographer is on a mission to shoot and capture Hertfordshire's historic greens. Picture: Toby Shelley Archant

A Hitchin photographer has been snapping some of Hertfordshire’s beautiful green spaces for his new blog during the coronavirus lockdown.

Toby Shelley's striking photography is showcased on Walsworthblog. Picture: Toby Shelley Toby Shelley's striking photography is showcased on Walsworthblog. Picture: Toby Shelley

Toby Shelley, who has lived in Hitchin for the last 20 years, has made the most of lockdown by exploring Hertfordshire’s historic ‘greens’.

A picture of Wheathampstead Green from WalsworthBlog. Picture: Toby Shelley A picture of Wheathampstead Green from WalsworthBlog. Picture: Toby Shelley

Accompanied by Jess, his trusty Jack Russell, he has snapped some popular spots in our area; Symonds, Poplars and Norton Green.

A 'rustic-chic boutique hotel' near Coltsfoot Lane. Picture: Toby Shelley A 'rustic-chic boutique hotel' near Coltsfoot Lane. Picture: Toby Shelley

Since retiring 18 months ago, Toby has given his photography a new lease of life, which he says is leading him to “really enjoy it”.

He added: “As a county, we have more ‘greens’ than any other. I thought OK, let’s try and get at least one, interesting photograph from each one.

“I’m glad that people have come back to me and said they really like the photos. It’s encouraging.”

To read Toby’s blog and enjoy his photography, visit: walsworthblog.com/the-blog