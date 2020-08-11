Hitchin photographer on mission to capture historic Hertfordshire green spaces
PUBLISHED: 14:49 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 11 August 2020
Archant
A Hitchin photographer has been snapping some of Hertfordshire’s beautiful green spaces for his new blog during the coronavirus lockdown.
Toby Shelley, who has lived in Hitchin for the last 20 years, has made the most of lockdown by exploring Hertfordshire’s historic ‘greens’.
Accompanied by Jess, his trusty Jack Russell, he has snapped some popular spots in our area; Symonds, Poplars and Norton Green.
You may also want to watch:
Since retiring 18 months ago, Toby has given his photography a new lease of life, which he says is leading him to “really enjoy it”.
He added: “As a county, we have more ‘greens’ than any other. I thought OK, let’s try and get at least one, interesting photograph from each one.
“I’m glad that people have come back to me and said they really like the photos. It’s encouraging.”
To read Toby’s blog and enjoy his photography, visit: walsworthblog.com/the-blog
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.