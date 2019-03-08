Advanced search

CCTV appeal after 'fake carer' robs Hitchin pensioner

PUBLISHED: 13:52 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 14 October 2019

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week - by a woman pretending to be his carer.

The incident happened in Hollow Lane just before 8pm on Thursday, October 10.

The victim was at home when he received a knock on the door from a woman he did not recognise.

The woman claimed to be his new carer so he let her in the premises but, when asked for identification, the woman said she would retrieve it from her car and didn't return.

After she had left, the victim realised that a small amount of cash and a set of keys had been stolen.

Police are now appealing for the public's help in identifying a woman they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Detective Constable Mike Hardiman, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "We are very keen to speak to the woman pictured as we believe she was in the area at the time of the offence and may have vital information that could help with our investigation.

"We are providing full support to the victim and have ensured that the appropriate safeguarding measures have been put in place."

Anyone with information should contact DC Hardiman at michael.hardiman@herts.pnn.police.uk or go online at www.herts.police.uk/report, or you can call Herts police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/91989/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out the independent charity's anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

