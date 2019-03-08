Penco store set for closure after 23 years in Hitchin

Penco in Hitchin will be closing its doors for the last time after 23 years in Hermitage Road. Picture: Jeff Howard Archant

Hitchin party and balloon store Penco is set for closure after trading in Hermitage Road for 23 years.

The store, which has provided balloons for Strictly Come Dancing sets, will close next week ahead of the retirement of owner Jeff Howard.

He told the Comet: “I'm sad to see it go, it's served me well over the last 23 years, but it's time for me to retire.

“I'm 67 this year and I want to enjoy myself for a while.

“It's the final week coming up – we close our doors for the last time on May 4. After that we will be online on Amazon and Ebay to sell the remaining stock.

“We will continue to sell balloons, which has been the best part of the business for the last 12 years or so.

“I will miss the market, and seeing people face to face.

“I'd like to thank all of our customers for supporting us over the last 23 years.”