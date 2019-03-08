CCTV appeal after safe stolen from Hitchin pizza takeaway

A safe containing a substantial amount of cash has been stolen from a takeaway store in Hitchin.

Police have released images of a man and woman they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into the theft at Papa John's in Nightingale Road.

At 3.30am on Monday, June 27, offenders stole the safe, money from a till and two fizzy drinks from the pizza takeaway.

PC Sarah Gillham said: "We hope to speak to the two people pictured as they may have some useful information that could help the investigation.

"Please get in touch if you recognise them."

Anyone with information should contact PC Gillham via email at sarah.gillham@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/47451/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.