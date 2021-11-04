Community pantry will help families in need afford their weekly shop

A community supermarket has opened in Hitchin which will allow families to buy their groceries for just £4 a week.

The Hitchin Pantry, which operates out of the newly furbished Scout hut at the church of Our Lady Immaculate and St Andrew, was officially opened by Bishop Paul McAleenan at the end of last month.

Members of Hitchin Pantry can do their weekly grocery shop for just £4 - Credit: Marcin Mazur

The church set up the pantry in response to the pandemic, during which the number of families unable to afford adequate food rose.

After supporting families with weekly food deliveries during lockdown, the pantry was set up by the church alongside partner organisations Feed Up Warm Up and Caritas Westminster - with 40 families already signed up.

Members of Hitchin Pantry can do their weekly grocery shop for just £4 - Credit: Marcin Mazur

Liz Wills, development worker for Caritas Westminster, which is a Catholic social action group, said: "At the beginning of the pandemic we started delivering hampers of food to around 40 families a week – in total we have provided over 3,000 parcels to people who had been directly and financially impacted by the pandemic.

"We are now ready to move from a 'hand-out' to a 'hand-up' model. At a time of uncertainty, the fixed rate of £4 a week for a weekly shop will be a great help to members of the Hitchin Pantry, allowing them to buy a few other of life’s essentials or simply pay their bills and heat their homes properly.”

Fr. Tom blesses Hitchin Pantry, which helps families in need - Credit: Marcin Mazur

For £4 a week families can choose a set amount of fresh, chilled and cupboard items, and as much fresh fruit and vegetables as they can carry.

The pantry is also a community space where members can have a cup of tea and a chat. Volunteers will be trained to provide information on where families can get support for issues that are affecting them.

A volunteer restocks the fridges at Hitchin Pantry - Credit: Marcin Mazur

A new member of the pantry commented on Facebook: “Wow what a great experience. Really friendly staff and calm atmosphere. Had a live singer playing his guitar.

"I normally can’t go shopping with my middle child due to his ADHD but the staff made it such a great experience for myself and my children.

"Can’t wait to go again. Selection of food is amazing too. Amazing thing to have so close to where I live.

"Thank you to all staff who made my shopping experience a relaxed one. You’re definitely angels sent from heaven."