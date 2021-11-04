Community pantry will help families in need afford their weekly shop
- Credit: Marcin Mazur
A community supermarket has opened in Hitchin which will allow families to buy their groceries for just £4 a week.
The Hitchin Pantry, which operates out of the newly furbished Scout hut at the church of Our Lady Immaculate and St Andrew, was officially opened by Bishop Paul McAleenan at the end of last month.
The church set up the pantry in response to the pandemic, during which the number of families unable to afford adequate food rose.
After supporting families with weekly food deliveries during lockdown, the pantry was set up by the church alongside partner organisations Feed Up Warm Up and Caritas Westminster - with 40 families already signed up.
Liz Wills, development worker for Caritas Westminster, which is a Catholic social action group, said: "At the beginning of the pandemic we started delivering hampers of food to around 40 families a week – in total we have provided over 3,000 parcels to people who had been directly and financially impacted by the pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
"We are now ready to move from a 'hand-out' to a 'hand-up' model. At a time of uncertainty, the fixed rate of £4 a week for a weekly shop will be a great help to members of the Hitchin Pantry, allowing them to buy a few other of life’s essentials or simply pay their bills and heat their homes properly.”
For £4 a week families can choose a set amount of fresh, chilled and cupboard items, and as much fresh fruit and vegetables as they can carry.
Most Read
- 1 A1(M) closed after incident near Baldock
- 2 What is happening to the former Crooked Billet? A sneak preview into new restaurant Tranquil Turtle
- 3 Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5
- 4 Box Wood: Council lacks legal power to halt sale
- 5 Thousands of children in Herts have caught COVID-19 since September
- 6 'After 40 years we look back with pride' - Fairhaven Wholefoods celebrates landmark anniversary
- 7 GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched
- 8 Latest on Met Police officer accused of rape
- 9 Three charged with drugs and human trafficking offences in Stevenage county lines investigation
- 10 Letchworth 26-year-old pleads guilty after police drugs raid
The pantry is also a community space where members can have a cup of tea and a chat. Volunteers will be trained to provide information on where families can get support for issues that are affecting them.
A new member of the pantry commented on Facebook: “Wow what a great experience. Really friendly staff and calm atmosphere. Had a live singer playing his guitar.
"I normally can’t go shopping with my middle child due to his ADHD but the staff made it such a great experience for myself and my children.
"Can’t wait to go again. Selection of food is amazing too. Amazing thing to have so close to where I live.
"Thank you to all staff who made my shopping experience a relaxed one. You’re definitely angels sent from heaven."