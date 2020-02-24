Video

All smiles as Hitchin Pancake Races raise thousands for charities

People of all ages turned out for the annual pancake fayre and races on the weekend, with estimates suggesting between £9,000 and £10,000 was raised for charities.

Hosted by The Rotary Club of Hitchin, Saturday saw the 22nd instalment of the Hitchin Pancake Races.

For the first time in their history, the races were held on the same day as the pancake fayre to attract as many entrants as possible.

People from the local community joined forces to ensure the day was a success.

The bacon was donated by a local butchery and the pancake mix provided by Waitrose, mixed up at The Sun Hotel and sold to raise profits predominantly for Letchworth's Garden House Hospice.

More than 80 businesses in and around Hitchin donated vouchers and took out sponsored adverts in the day's special brochure - bringing the Rotary Club's £10,000 fundraising target one step closer to reality.

Susan Hill-Bird, president of Hitchin Rotary Club, said: "The generosity of the businesses in and around our town never ceases to amaze me. Without them, this whole day would grind to a halt.

"The pancake races are part of those traditional, peculiar market town events that marks us out as different. We've got the perfect market square to host this event.

"Over the last 20 years, the races have allowed the people of Hitchin and surrounding areas to come out, have a laugh and put money in our buckets which go towards great, local causes.

"We have been here in all weathers. The day has grown, evolved and changed over the years, but I hope we will continue to always be here."

Jackie McDonald, who was crowned as one of the winners of the Best Fancy Dress Outfit, was delighted with the day and echoed Susan's thoughts.

She added: "The weather's been fantastic and today was a really fun event.

"The races see a community coming together, families and people of all ages to raise money for the Garden House Hospice who do a great job."

Christopher Bunce, St Mary's vicar, said: "It was a delight to start the annual charity races for the first time. It was a great way to bring everyone together to support local causes and I hope the beneficiaries will be helped by our day's fun and frolics!"

The full results are as follows: Gents winner - Ian Brazier. Ladies A - Courtney Fage. Ladies B - Lucy Walton Xchange Fitness. Hitchin Food and Rescue Club - Jenny Rea.

Fancy Dress A - Harjeet Panesar. Fancy Dress B - Tom Allpress. Best Fancy Dress - Jackie McDonald, Carla Pilsworth, Monica Cullin and Charlotte Nicholls.