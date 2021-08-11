Extra week to make a splash this summer as lido season extended

Published: 11:05 AM August 11, 2021

Have you been enjoying swimming in our outdoor lidos this summer? Well, have we got some good news for you!

The 2021 season at Hitchin Outdoor Pool has been extended by a week, meaning that it will remain open until Sunday, September 19.

A representative from SLL, which runs the pool at Hitchin, confirmed that North Herts District Council had agreed the extension.

NHDC said that it was important to maximise the time that people can enjoy using the amenities, especially as the outdoor pool was unable to open last year due to the pandemic.

If the extension at Hitchin is successful, SLL have said that plans will be made to extend the season at Letchworth Outdoor Pool next year.

Season ticket holders at Letchworth will be able to use Hitchin Outdoor Pool for the additional week at no extra cost.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for leisure, said: “The extension to the opening season is great news for regular swimmers as well as those who might be keen to try swimming outdoors for the first time. Swimming outdoors is so beneficial, not just for physical health but also for mental wellbeing.

"The outdoor pools have been popular this year and we know that many people missed using them last year. We have decided to extend the opening period so that we can provide swimmers with more opportunities to use the pool while the weather allows.”