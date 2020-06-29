Advanced search

Hitchin author sees international lockdown success after book launch

PUBLISHED: 11:03 29 June 2020

Diana Wilkinson has had a successful lockdown, with her debut crime novel 4 Riverside Close rising up the book charts. Picture: Supplied

Diana Wilkinson has had a successful lockdown, with her debut crime novel 4 Riverside Close rising up the book charts. Picture: Supplied

A Hitchin–based author has seen her debut crime novel shoot up the charts, as she says more people turned to E-books during lockdown.

4 Riverside Close has been a hit and sold more than 40,000 copies across the UK and USA. Picture: Bloodhound Books4 Riverside Close has been a hit and sold more than 40,000 copies across the UK and USA. Picture: Bloodhound Books

Diana Wilkinson has certainly had a lockdown to remember, with the launch of her debut crime novel 4 Riverside Close proving to be an international hit.

The former tennis player was inspired to write this critically–acclaimed psychological thriller after her years of coaching and from confidences shared over coffees.

Diana’s publishers, Bloodhound Books in Cambridge, concentrate on e-book sales and she admits that the March book launch was perfect timing – with more than 40,000 sales across the UK and USA already.

She said: “I can finally tell people I’m a full–time author. My second book, You Are Mine came out June, 1 and is already rising up the charts behind it’s big sister.

“Getting top reviews from the reading public is amazing but a writer has to develop a thick skin in the face of not-so-positive reviews.

“My third novel is due for publication in January and undergoing final edits at the moment and my fourth book is also under way.”

4 Riverside Close and You Are Mine are both available to buy as E-book or paperback on Amazon.

