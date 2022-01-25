Parent support charity launches 'nappy library' for environmentally-friendly options

A scheme to hire out real nappy kits to parents has been launched by the local NCT branch Herts North with the support of Plastic Free Hitchin.

The new Nappy Library hire scheme will offer parents the opportunity to rent a set of cloth nappies, and a Nappy Supporter will meet them to talk them through the whole process.

Hitchin's nappy library is welcoming parents to trial environmentally friendly alternatives to disposable nappies - Credit: NCT Herts Niorth

With the ongoing climate crisis, rise of living costs and a general move towards a more sustainable way of living, many families are finding themselves looking towards cloth nappies as an alternative to the wasteful and potentially costly disposable nappy.

Disposable nappies have been around since the 1950s, and prior to this, terry nappies were generally the only option.

Modern cloth nappies are hugely diverse, and with a number of options out there for a family starting on their ‘cloth journey’, some can feel overwhelmed with choice and information.

The nappy library is an ideal opportunity to ‘try before you buy’ or indeed, venture into the cloth nappy world.

Nappy Library volunteer Anni Sander said: “It can be daunting starting out, as there’s a lot of information out there, and each family’s needs and reasons for cloth can vary.

"Having the support of the ‘Nappy Library’ gives users the opportunity to kit themselves out at a reasonable cost, try different styles and brands, while also knowing they have someone who is experienced and knowledgeable to talk them through it all.”

The idea for the Nappy Library grew out of Plastic Free Hitchin’s monthly Real Nappy Social, an opportunity to troubleshoot, swap tips and experiences, and to generally meet other like-minded parents who are passionate about cloth ‘nappying’.

The social takes place every last Friday of the month at 10am at family-hotspot PearTree Cafe.

For further information about hiring a nappy kit, contact NCT Herts North by emailing slinglibrary.hertsnorth@nct.org.uk or visit www.nct.org.uk/NCTHertsNorth, or facebook.com/NCTHertsNorth.

NCT offers expert information and trusted practical and emotional support through its website, helpline, the nationwide network of over 300 local branches, antenatal and postnatal classes, breastfeeding counselling and peer support schemes.