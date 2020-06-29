North Hertfordshire Museum reopening with free guided tours

North Hertfordshire Museum will reopen on July, 4 months after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

North Hertfordshire Museum is set to welcome visitors back on Saturday, as it reopens its doors for a series of free guided tours.

Visitors will be shown around the museum – in Hitchin’s Brand Street – by tour guides, who can share detailed knowledge and stories about the many exhibitions.

The one-hour guided tours are free and will depart every half hour during opening hours. They are pre-bookable and available for walk-in visitors and groups will be kept small to allow for social distancing.

The highlight is the ‘Rembrandt in Print’ exhibition, which features works from the world famous Dutch painter and printmaker and is available to view at the museum until August 2.

Cllr Keith Hoskins, North Herts District Council’s executive member for enterprise and co-operative development said: “Since closing its doors at the end of March, staff have been working hard behind the scenes readying the museum for when we could safely reopen.

“We are delighted to announce our reopening date of July 4 and have put safety measures in place to make sure visitors will be as safe as possible.

“We look forward to welcoming them and especially encourage a visit while we still have the Rembrandt exhibition, which we have been so fortunate to host!”

Free tickets for museum tours can be booked up to two weeks in advance online at https://north-herts-museum.arttickets.org.uk/ Alternatively, a small number of tickets will be available on the door each day.

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am until 4.30pm and 11am to 3pm on Sundays. Toilet facilities will be available and there will be hand sanitiser stations throughout the museum, which also has disabled access.