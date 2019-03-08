Advanced search

Murder accused Hitchin man remanded in custody for second time

PUBLISHED: 15:56 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 29 April 2019

Eswaran Sinnathurai has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder. Picture: Archant

A Hitchin man charged with murder has been remanded in custody for a second time after a 25-year-old man died of stab wounds last week.

Eswaran Sinnathurai, aged 24, of Wilshere Crescent, Hitchin, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today, where he did not enter a plea.

His next court appearance has been set for July 30.

At around 4.30am last Tuesday, police responded to reports that a Hitchin man had been seriously injured inside an address in Capswell Court.

Officers and the ambulance service attended the flat where the victim – Katheeskaran Thavarasa, who is better known as Karan – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

