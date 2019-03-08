Hitchin man denies murder but admits manslaughter

Katheeskaran Thavarasa died in his Hitchin flat earlier this year from stab wounds. Picture: Herts police Archant

A Hitchin man has today denied murdering 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa in the town in April this year.

Eswaran Sinnathurai, 24 - of Wilshere Crescent - pleaded not guilty to murder at Luton Crown Court, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Police were contacted just before 4.30am on April 23 to a report that a Hitchin man had been seriously injured inside an address in Capswell Court.

Katheeskaran Thavarasa, who was better known as Karan, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the ambulance service after suffering stab wounds.

His family said he was "very quiet and never argued with anyone", and that they "don't know what they are going to do without him".

The case has been adjourned until October 11 while psychiatric reports are prepared.