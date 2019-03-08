Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Hitchin man denies murder but admits manslaughter

PUBLISHED: 15:31 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 23 August 2019

Katheeskaran Thavarasa died in his Hitchin flat earlier this year from stab wounds. Picture: Herts police

Katheeskaran Thavarasa died in his Hitchin flat earlier this year from stab wounds. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A Hitchin man has today denied murdering 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa in the town in April this year.

Eswaran Sinnathurai, 24 - of Wilshere Crescent - pleaded not guilty to murder at Luton Crown Court, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

You may also want to watch:

Police were contacted just before 4.30am on April 23 to a report that a Hitchin man had been seriously injured inside an address in Capswell Court.

Katheeskaran Thavarasa, who was better known as Karan, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the ambulance service after suffering stab wounds.

His family said he was "very quiet and never argued with anyone", and that they "don't know what they are going to do without him".

The case has been adjourned until October 11 while psychiatric reports are prepared.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin man denies murder but admits manslaughter

Katheeskaran Thavarasa died in his Hitchin flat earlier this year from stab wounds. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin and Harpenden MP accused of ‘careerism’ for new parliamentary private secretary role

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has been accused of

Bridge crash between Hitchin and Stevenage delays trains

Stevenage Train Station. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

Discounts for recycling – ‘reverse vending machine’ opens in Letchworth town centre

Letchworth BID executive director David Levett shows Izzy, 11 and Josh Peet, 9 from Letchworth Rugby Club how to use one of the first reverse vending machines in the UK in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Strand PR

REVIEW: Angel Has Fallen is an edge of your seat ultra-violent action blockbuster with a deeper message about unnecessary war at its heart

Gerard Butler returns as special agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists