Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague and boxer Tommy Fury favourites to win Love Island 2019

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are currently the favourites to win Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV Archant

Former Hitchin student and Miss Teen Hertfordshire Molly-Mae Hague and boxer Tommy Fury are now the odds on favourites to win Love Island 2019.

Molly-Mae chose Tommy to join her for a first date in the villa's hideaway hot tub upon entering the villa in June.

The couple were off to a rocky start as Molly-Mae peaked the interest of Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk, while Irish ring girl Maura Higgins stirred things up with her keen interest in Tommy.

Having overcome the love triangles and some time apart as the girls took to second villa Casa Amor - which saw big twists for fellow islanders - the pair are now the bookies favourites to win at 1/5.

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton said: "Tommy and Molly's relationship has gone from strength to strength, and there is seemingly no stopping them from this point.

"We have seen some new couples in recent days, but it is going to take a major about-turn to beat them, and at 1/5, the bookmakers have the probability at over 80 per cent."

The pair were reunited this week after the Casa Amor split, which resulted in bust-ups as former favourite to win Amber Gill was dumped by Michael Griffiths for new arrival Joanna Chimonides.

Beauty-therapist Amber is now the bookies favourite to be the next girl to be kicked off the island.

With Curtis and Amy also on the rocks, there is seemingly little opposition to Tommy and Molly - although it remains to be seen how popular the new couples will be in the coming days.

The former Priory School student was left upset following the show's tweet challenge titled 'Online Buzz', which saw the islanders try to guess which contestants fans were commenting on in their tweets.

One Twitter user stated: "Nah, Tommy deserves more than Molly-Mae. She doesn't like him, she likes £50k", while another claimed Tommy and previous love interest Lucie Donlan were "meant to be".

In the episode aired last night, Molly-Mae and Tommy admitted they could see themselves falling in love.

She told him: "I'm really glad that Casa Amor happened because I feel like it made me realise how much I really do like you. It's so mad that I've literally met someone who makes me feel that adored, and that secure.

"I genuinely could see myself falling in love with you."