Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague becomes 'most popular contestant ever'

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague is the most popular islander ever on Instagram. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson Archant

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague, a social media influencer, has shown what an impact appearing on ITV2's Love Island can have as she becomes the most popular contestant ever.

Last year Dani Dyer became the most popular cast member ever and left the villa with 1.7 million followers on Instagram - a figure that Molly-Mae has already surpassed.

Over the last few weeks, Molly-Mae has become the first ever Love Island to break the two million barrier on Instagram while still in the Villa.

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton commented: "Molly-Mae has accelerated to the top of the social media rankings alongside her beau Tommy Fury and it is easy to see why they are odds on for victory.

"Molly-Mae is the most popular contestant ever, given her following while in the villa.

"Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were so popular in 2018 that we didn't think they would be surpassed."