Appeal for missing man with links to Hitchin

Robin Williamson was last seen on August 24. Picture: Beds police Archant

This man, who often spends time in Hitchin, has now been missing for more than a week.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Robin Williamson, who was last seen on August 24.

Although the 72-year-old lives in Bedfordshire's Henlow, officers believe he may be in Hitchin because he spends time there.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 177 of 30 August.