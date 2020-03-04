Advanced search

Hitchin-based ental health charity hits £150k lottery fund jackpot

PUBLISHED: 15:04 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 04 March 2020

Tilehouse Counselling in Hitchin has received more than £150,000 in lottery funding. Picture: Supplied

A mental health charity based in Hitchin has become the latest recipient of a National Lottery Community Fund.

Tilehouse Counselling, who provide professional counselling and therapeutic services for adults and young people, have secured £155,346 of funding spread over the next three years.

Now the charity wants to say a big thank you to all of the North Hertfordshire community who have supported their work through the purchase of Big Lottery tickets.

Sue Barnes, director at Tilehouse, said: "We are over the moon to receive this donation to continue the vital work we do in supporting people in our community through subsidised, professional counselling.

"This funding has provided the charity with some much-needed security. This work will support our charity during this period so we can ensure that we can continue to offer ongoing support in our local community."

According to their website, the National Lottery Community Fund distributes more than £600 million each year to communities across the United Kingdom.

