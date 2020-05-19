Advanced search

Hitchin Market to reopen with new COVID-19 safety measures in place

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 19 May 2020

The shutters over Hitchin Market's stalls look set to open again in June. Picture: Alan Millard

The shutters over Hitchin Market's stalls look set to open again in June. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Market is set to welcome the public and traders back from the start of June, with a number of new measures to ensure shoppers and stallholders are kept safe.

Hitchin Market Ltd has said it intends to reopen the marketplace on Tuesday June, 2, with hand washing facilities, restricted stall sizes and gaps between traders to ensure social distancing can be adhered to.

The Market will also work with NHDC to ensure the market can maximise its contribution to North Herts’ economic recovery once the COVID–19 pandemic is over.

Cllr Ian Albert, chair of the Hitchin Committee, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming traders and shoppers back to Hitchin Market. However, it’s important to point out that this date will be kept constantly under review in accordance with government guidance at the time.”

Cllr Keith Hoskins, NHDC’s executive member for enterprise and cooperative development added: “Hitchin Market is a valued community asset with a huge amount of potential.

“We are exploring a new vision for the market to help provide innovative new opportunities for those seeking different ways to run their business, as well as those starting a new career. We look forward to sharing those ideas in the coming months.”

John Simmonds of Hitchin Markets Ltd said: “We are keen to support our current traders and give residents the opportunity to shop local and in the fresh air.”

