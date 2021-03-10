Runner takes on 874-mile charity challenge for mental health

Published: 2:00 PM March 10, 2021

Mike Harvey from Hitchin is running the length of Britain to raise money for Mind - Credit: Supplied

A Hitchin man is taking on the challenge of running from Land's End to John O'Groats in aid of mental health charity Mind.

Mike Harvey, 46, who is a member of running club Ossie's Angels, signed up for the 874-mile challenge after missing regular races during lockdown.

His employer offered to double any money raised if he ran in aid of a charity, so Mike - who works for an engineering and manufacturing company - chose Mind, and aims to raise a total of £1,000.

He said: “I am thrilled to be running the length of Britain in aid of Mind. This is one of the toughest, yet most thrilling challenges of my life.

"Knowing the money I raise will be used to improve the lives of people living with mental health problems throughout the UK is amazing."

So far Mike has raised £80 towards his target. To help him reach his goal go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/on-systems-mike