Runner takes on 874-mile charity challenge for mental health
- Credit: Supplied
A Hitchin man is taking on the challenge of running from Land's End to John O'Groats in aid of mental health charity Mind.
Mike Harvey, 46, who is a member of running club Ossie's Angels, signed up for the 874-mile challenge after missing regular races during lockdown.
His employer offered to double any money raised if he ran in aid of a charity, so Mike - who works for an engineering and manufacturing company - chose Mind, and aims to raise a total of £1,000.
He said: “I am thrilled to be running the length of Britain in aid of Mind. This is one of the toughest, yet most thrilling challenges of my life.
"Knowing the money I raise will be used to improve the lives of people living with mental health problems throughout the UK is amazing."
So far Mike has raised £80 towards his target. To help him reach his goal go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/on-systems-mike