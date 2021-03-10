Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Runner takes on 874-mile charity challenge for mental health

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM March 10, 2021   
Mike Harvey from Hitchin is running the length of Britain to raise money for Mind

Mike Harvey from Hitchin is running the length of Britain to raise money for Mind - Credit: Supplied

A Hitchin man is taking on the challenge of running from Land's End to John O'Groats in aid of mental health charity Mind.

Mike Harvey, 46, who is a member of running club Ossie's Angels, signed up for the 874-mile challenge after missing regular races during lockdown.

His employer offered to double any money raised if he ran in aid of a charity, so Mike - who works for an engineering and manufacturing company - chose Mind, and aims to raise a total of £1,000.

He said: “I am thrilled to be running the length of Britain in aid of Mind. This is one of the toughest, yet most thrilling challenges of my life.

"Knowing the money I raise will be used to improve the lives of people living with mental health problems throughout the UK is amazing."

So far Mike has raised £80 towards his target. To help him reach his goal go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/on-systems-mike

Hitchin News

