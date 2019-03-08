Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner's eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park.

A Hitchin man who fractured his ex-partner's eye socket in what has has been described as a "sickening" assault has been jailed today.

Clayton Garrick had met the victim to try to resolve their differences at a McDonald's restaurant just off the A428 near Cambridge at about 7pm on May 4 this year.

The pair had not spoken for several weeks, but began a conversation in the Caxton Gibbet Park branch's car park which soon led to an argument.

The victim tried to walk back to her car but was stopped by Garrick, who grabbed her in a 'bear hug' and pushed her into a nearby car.

She managed to struggle free, but was immediately struck hard in the face by Garrick - which caused her vision to become blurred.

The 42-year-old claimed "it was only a slap" and drove the victim to hospital, but she refused treatment and said she wanted to collect her son instead.

Officers went to the victim's home and spoke to her before taking her to Hinchinbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, where she was found to have a fractured eye socket.

Garrick, of Fairfield Way in Hitchin, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH without intent. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison after appearing at Peterborough Crown Court today.

He was also handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim for five years.

Det Con Michael Chang, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "The force with which Garrick must have struck the victim, to leave such extensive damage, is sickening.

"It takes a lot of bravery to come forward and disclose domestic abuse and I would urge anyone suffering to come forward. We are here to help you."

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or call the free National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247. Run in partnership between Women's Aid and Refuge, the helpline is contactable 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There is also a dedicated Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline providing free and confidential support between Monday and Friday, 9am to 9pm, and at weekends from 9am to 4pm. The number to call is 08 088 088 088. More information and support is also available via hertssunflower.org.