Hitchin man jailed after assaulting brother in row over father’s ashes

Daniel Lambie has been sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting his brother. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A Hitchin man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he assaulted and seriously injured his brother in a row over their father’s ashes.

Daniel Lambie, of Woolgrove Road, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, January 25.

The 56-year-old was arrested on May 16 last year after being reported to police for visiting the Hitchin home of his brother, John, and taking the ashes.

The court heard how the brothers disagreed of how to dispose of the ashes of their father, who passed away nine years ago, and that John had been entrusted with the urn after his passing.

When his brother refused to open the door at his Sanfoine Close home on May 15 last year, Lambie forced his way in and assaulted John – leaving him with serious injuries.

Police visited Lambie’s address the following day to arrest him, with the 56-year-old threatening to shoot anyone who entered.

When he was finally arrested, police charged him with wounding, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, making threats to kill and assaulting a police officer.

Lambie was sentenced to three years for wounding, three years for the firearm offence, 16 months for threats to kill and two months for assaulting an officer.

John passed away while his brother was awaiting trial, but his death is not linked to the assault.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my officers that this sentence was passed as sadly the victim, John Lambie, died while Daniel was awaiting trial and his evidence was never heard by the jury,” said North Herts Chief Inspector Sally Phillips.