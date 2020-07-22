Advanced search

Hitchin man named after racially aggravated public order and ‘serious’ assault charge

PUBLISHED: 17:48 22 July 2020

A man from Hitchin has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Brand Street. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged after an alleged “racially aggravated” altercation in Hitchin earlier this month.

Paul Wood, of Wedgewood Road in Hitchin, was arrested on Saturday, July 18 and charged with a racially aggravated S4a public order offence and actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that Wood assaulted an associate of his in Brand Street on Thursday, July 16.

The victim was knocked unconscious and members of the public intervened to administer first aid.

Wood will face Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 17.

