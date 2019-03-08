Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore Archant

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a gun being fired in Hitchin yesterday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries following the incident which happened in Desborough Road at 3.20pm yesterday.

Armed officers were sent to the scene and the police helicopter also carried out a search.

A Hitchin man was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Detective Inspector Jason Thorne, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "I would like to reassure local residents that incidents of this nature are extremely rare.

"At this time, no one is reported to have been injured and our enquiries are continuing to trace those involved and establish the circumstances around what happened."

If you have any information you believe could be useful to the investigation, please contact Herts police on 101 or online at herts.police.uk/report - referencing ISR 451 of July 22.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.