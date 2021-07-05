Updated
Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin
- Credit: Owain Jones
A lorry trailer remains alight in Hitchin, with multiple fire crews on the scene.
Herts fire were alerted to the blaze on the A505 near Paynes Park - outside Hitchin Library - just before 12.30pm today (July 5).
The cab had been detached from the trailer containing crushed scrap cars, which was described as 'well alight' on fire crews' arrival.
The public are advised to avoid the area, and some businesses, such as Hitchin Library, have closed as a result.
Three fire engines from Hitchin and Stevenage remain in attendance along with an aerial ladder platform.
You may also want to watch:
Police officers also attended to assist with road closures, which remain in place on Old Park Road westbound from A602 Parkway to West Hill.
Owain Jones, who lives opposite Hitchin Library, told the Comet that there had been a series of small explosions as flames ripped through the trailer: "I saw plumes of smoke outside and I saw a worried looking lorry driver uncoupling the lorry engine from the container.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin
- 2 Trial for motorist after more than 100mph clocked on A505
- 3 Flasher exposes himself to teenage girl in broad daylight
- 4 Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station
- 5 Discover a lost world of dinosaurs at Whipsnade Zoo this summer
- 6 Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
- 7 Final consultation for plans to bring cycle lanes and more to Stevenage roads
- 8 Video showcases why our historical High Street is so special
- 9 'It's either a footpath or it's not' - resident speaks of lack of maintenance to right of way
- 10 Police car in head-on crash after stinger deployed
"It was pretty dramatic, as you can see. There have been a couple of small explosions that made passers by jump and were of a concern to myself and my next-door-neighbour.
"The fumes were pretty toxic and we've been told it was scrap cars bundled up. The fire engines have had to fill the container with water as it's still smouldering three hours later."