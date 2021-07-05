Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Updated

Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:03 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 3:56 PM July 5, 2021
Plumes of smoke bellow from the trailer of a lorry which burst into flames in Hitchin earlier today (July 5)

Plumes of smoke bellow from the trailer of a lorry which burst into flames in Hitchin earlier today (July 5) - Credit: Owain Jones

A lorry trailer remains alight in Hitchin, with multiple fire crews on the scene.

Herts fire were alerted to the blaze on the A505 near Paynes Park - outside Hitchin Library - just before 12.30pm today (July 5).

The trailer of a lorry in Hitchin remains in flames 

The trailer of a lorry in Hitchin remains in flames - Credit: Andrea Gadd

The cab had been detached from the trailer containing crushed scrap cars, which was described as 'well alight' on fire crews' arrival.

The public are advised to avoid the area, and some businesses, such as Hitchin Library, have closed as a result.

Three fire engines from Hitchin and Stevenage remain in attendance along with an aerial ladder platform.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers also attended to assist with road closures, which remain in place on Old Park Road westbound from A602 Parkway to West Hill.

Three fire engines from Hitchin and Stevenage remain in attendance tackling the blaze, along with an aerial ladder platform

Three fire engines from Hitchin and Stevenage remain in attendance tackling the blaze, along with an aerial ladder platform - Credit: Owain Jones

Owain Jones, who lives opposite Hitchin Library, told the Comet that there had been a series of small explosions as flames ripped through the trailer: "I saw plumes of smoke outside and I saw a worried looking lorry driver uncoupling the lorry engine from the container.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin
  2. 2 Trial for motorist after more than 100mph clocked on A505
  3. 3 Flasher exposes himself to teenage girl in broad daylight
  1. 4 Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station
  2. 5 Discover a lost world of dinosaurs at Whipsnade Zoo this summer
  3. 6 Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
  4. 7 Final consultation for plans to bring cycle lanes and more to Stevenage roads
  5. 8 Video showcases why our historical High Street is so special
  6. 9 'It's either a footpath or it's not' - resident speaks of lack of maintenance to right of way
  7. 10 Police car in head-on crash after stinger deployed

"It was pretty dramatic, as you can see. There have been a couple of small explosions that made passers by jump and were of a concern to myself and my next-door-neighbour.

"The fumes were pretty toxic and we've been told it was scrap cars bundled up. The fire engines have had to fill the container with water as it's still smouldering three hours later."

The lorry trailer in Hitchin is still smouldering three hours after fire crews were first alerted to the blaze

The lorry trailer in Hitchin is still smouldering three hours after fire crews were first alerted to the blaze - Credit: Owain Jones

Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A view of Lytton Way in Stevenage taken from the bridge

Hertfordshire County Council

Safety concerns over 'premature' road changes

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of Autolus bio-pharmaceutical laboratory on Marshgate car park in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Plans for science lab on town centre car park

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the redeveloped Bank House in Stevenage would look. Picture: S. Ilan A

Planning

Application for six-storey extension to office building resubmitted

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Poppy Goaman

Obituary

Family pays tribute to 'star that shone so brightly' Poppy Goaman

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus