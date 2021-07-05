Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin

Updated

Published: 1:03 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 3:56 PM July 5, 2021

Plumes of smoke bellow from the trailer of a lorry which burst into flames in Hitchin earlier today (July 5) - Credit: Owain Jones

A lorry trailer remains alight in Hitchin, with multiple fire crews on the scene.

Herts fire were alerted to the blaze on the A505 near Paynes Park - outside Hitchin Library - just before 12.30pm today (July 5).

The trailer of a lorry in Hitchin remains in flames - Credit: Andrea Gadd

The cab had been detached from the trailer containing crushed scrap cars, which was described as 'well alight' on fire crews' arrival.

The public are advised to avoid the area, and some businesses, such as Hitchin Library, have closed as a result.

We are currently unable to open this afternoon as a fire has broken out just outside the library. The fire service is in attendance. Please do not attend the area. pic.twitter.com/bHRSERw0E4 — Hitchin Library (@HitchinLibrary) July 5, 2021

Three fire engines from Hitchin and Stevenage remain in attendance along with an aerial ladder platform.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers also attended to assist with road closures, which remain in place on Old Park Road westbound from A602 Parkway to West Hill.

Three fire engines from Hitchin and Stevenage remain in attendance tackling the blaze, along with an aerial ladder platform - Credit: Owain Jones

Owain Jones, who lives opposite Hitchin Library, told the Comet that there had been a series of small explosions as flames ripped through the trailer: "I saw plumes of smoke outside and I saw a worried looking lorry driver uncoupling the lorry engine from the container.

"It was pretty dramatic, as you can see. There have been a couple of small explosions that made passers by jump and were of a concern to myself and my next-door-neighbour.

"The fumes were pretty toxic and we've been told it was scrap cars bundled up. The fire engines have had to fill the container with water as it's still smouldering three hours later."