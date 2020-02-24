Advanced search

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

PUBLISHED: 15:25 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 24 February 2020

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Swimmers will be invited into a number of North Herts swimming pools for free next month to mark the beginning of a number of plastic free initiatives.

As part of ongoing efforts to reduce single-use plastics in North Herts, Hitchin Swimming Centre and North Herts Leisure Centre, Letchworth, are ditching blue plastic overshoes.

Drinking fountains have also been installed at the centres in a bid to cut down on single-use plastics, which means we could see up to 780KG of plastic waste saved each year.

On Sunday, March 1, anyone visiting either the Hitchin or Letchworth pools between 11am and 6pm will be able to swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC's Executive Member for Environment and Leisure, said: "We are delighted that the Hitchin Swimming Centre and the North Herts Leisure Centre are taking this important visible step in helping make North Herts plastic free."

David Brame, SLL's chief executive said: "SLL is proud to be working in partnership with NHDC on these excellent initiatives as part of our joint responsibilities to reduce our environmental impact within the local community."

