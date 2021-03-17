When will Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools reopen this year?

Published: 2:28 PM March 17, 2021

The confirmed date for when Hitchin and Letchworth's outdoor pools will reopen has been confirmed - Credit: Archant

A provisional reopening date for Hitchin and Letchworth's outdoor pools has been confirmed by North Herts District Council and Stevenage Leisure Limited.

Subject to coronavirus restrictions, the heated pools, operated by SLL, will open Saturday, May 29.

Councillors agreed to provisionally extend the summer season by up to two additional weeks, and to make the opening hours for both pools longer.

The decision was confirmed at a meeting of NHDC's cabinet on March, 16 - where councillors agreed to reopen the pools for its normal season, subject to government restrictions.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for leisure, said: “The outdoor pools are always extremely popular and we know that many people will have really missed using them last year.

"We hope to this year we’ll be able to provide swimmers with more opportunity to use the pools so users can make up for some of the lost time.”

Lee Medlock, regional contract manager at SLL said: “After many months of being stuck indoors during lockdown, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to our facilities. We hope that that people will be able to make the most of them.”