Law student from Hitchin up for national prize

Hitchin law student, Charley-Anne Gordon has been named as a finalist in National Accident Helpline�s Future Legal Mind award 2019. Picture: National Accident Helpline Archant

A law student from Hitchin has been named as a finalist in the annual Future Legal Mind award.

Charley-Anne Gordon, 21, is in the final year of her law degree at the University of Buckingham and has seen off competition from across the country to be named as one of 10 finalists.

“Being shortlisted has helped me to feel a lot more confident in my academic potential, I'm thrilled,” she said.

“I applied for the competition because I felt that not only would it help fuel my future career, but I believed that – if I was lucky enough to make the shortlist – it would be fantastic for my personal development, particularly my confidence.”

Law students and those in the first two years of their career were invited to write an essay about their legal ambitions to apply for the competition, run by National Accident Helpline.

The 10 finalists were then asked to submit a 10-minute video to back up their essay.

The company's managing director, Tom Fitzgerald, said: “We received some excellent entries from students and trainees who were clearly very passionate about pursuing a career in law.

“Charley-Anne submitted a very clear and impressive essay and video, and we wish her the best of luck in the competition.”

The winner of the Future Legal Mind award – now in its fifth year – will get to meet a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice and receive mentorship from experienced lawyers at National Accident Helpline.

They will also star in a showcase film highlighting their skills and receive a prize fund of £2,000, with the winner being announced next month.

According to the National Accident Helpline website, the competition is designed to “give the brightest minds the support they need today to make a difference tomorrow”.

It continues: “Charley-Anne plans to complete a PhD after her Law degree and has her heart set on pursuing an academic career in law, inspiring future students starting out in the legal world.

“One of her long-term aims is to write legal textbooks tailored to the different ways in which students learn.

“Charley has also just completed training so she can volunteer as an advisor for Citizens Advice.”