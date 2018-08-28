Hitchin jewellers raised £1,750 for Garden House Hospice

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:52 11 January 2019

Charlotte Gatward (centre) presents Anne Kimpton with her pendant. Picture: Liz Marshall

Archant

A Hitchin jewellers has raised £1,750 for Garden House Hospice thanks to two customer raffles.

Gatwards, in Market Place, raised the money through the events Fashion & Fizz and Gin & Gemstones in November.

Among the lucky raffle winners was Anne Kimpton, who won a three gemstone pendant.

Charlotte Gatward presented Anne with the pendant, and she was delighted with the amount raised.

“As a long established family business in Hitchin, Gatwards love support the local community as much as possible and we felt that the work that Garden House Hospice do is so valuable for our local residents that it was a very worthy cause,” she said.

“We are absolutely delighted to have raised such a big sum of money and we feel confident it will greatly help with improving the quality of life for the patients under care at the hospice.”

