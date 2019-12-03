Advanced search

Appeal to help Hitchin teenager Jack achieve Paralympic goal is 'fantastic success'

PUBLISHED: 18:10 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 03 December 2019

Peter Furmston from Wheels for Martin's Friends presented Jack Gower with a cheque to cover the remaining money needed to buy a new racing chair. Picture: Ella Gower

Peter Furmston from Wheels for Martin's Friends presented Jack Gower with a cheque to cover the remaining money needed to buy a new racing chair. Picture: Ella Gower

Archant

An appeal to raise the funds needed to help a 13-year-old boy with cerebral palsy achieve his dream of competing in the Paralympics has been "a fantastic success".

Jack Gower, who lives in Stotfold Road in Hitchin, has spastic paraplegic cerebral palsy - a condition which makes his limbs extremely stiff.

Following surgery four years ago, Jack can walk independently, but still relies on a wheelchair for longer distances.

Early last year Jack discovered a love of wheelchair athletics and is now training up to five times a week with Harlow Athletic Club.

His coach is British Paralympic athlete Richard Chiassaro and Jack has his sights firmly set on competing in the Paralympics.

But he has outgrown his current racing chair, so his family launched an appeal to raise the £3,925 to buy a new one.

You may also want to watch:

Online fundraising has amassed £670 and a quiz night on Saturday - organised by Jack's grandparents Sheila and Mike at Archers Health and Fitness Club in Hitchin - raised £900.

Incredibly, two generous grants presented on the night mean Jack now has enough money to buy his new chair.

Jack's mum Ella said: "We managed to raise an amazing £900 from the quiz and raffle. We were then surprised by two incredible donations and I would very much like to say a public thank you." Hitchin Youth Trust - which supports activities for young people up to the age of 26 - donated £2,000, and Wheels for Martin's Friends, which is based in Royston and has previously supported Jack, pledged the remaining money needed to enable Jack to buy his new chair.

Peter Kelly, the chairman of Hitchin Youth Trust, said: "One of our trustees spotted an article in the Comet [about the appeal]. They were impressed by Jack's determination and fantastic goal of competing in the Paralympics and it was agreed to give £2,000 towards a new racing chair.

"To train at that level for any sport takes a great deal of commitment, but to have the fundraising on top in order to get the right wheelchair is an added pressure we wanted to help with.

"We look forward to following Jack's progress and hope he continues to succeed. We wish him every success."

Jack's grandparents, Sheila and Mike Gower, said the quiz night was "a fantastic success" and "achieved the impossible".

Sheila said: "We were overwhelmed and at times quite emotional."

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event

Isabella North won the 'Dear Santa' competition, which include a £50 toy bundle from The Entertainer. Picture: Natalie North

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

All you need to know about this year’s Baldock Christmas Fayre

The Baldock Beer Festival committee have been helping set up the annual Christmas Fayre this year, which is set to take place on December 7. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event

Isabella North won the 'Dear Santa' competition, which include a £50 toy bundle from The Entertainer. Picture: Natalie North

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

All you need to know about this year’s Baldock Christmas Fayre

The Baldock Beer Festival committee have been helping set up the annual Christmas Fayre this year, which is set to take place on December 7. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere

Latest from the The Comet

Appeal to help Hitchin teenager Jack achieve Paralympic goal is ‘fantastic success’

Peter Furmston from Wheels for Martin's Friends presented Jack Gower with a cheque to cover the remaining money needed to buy a new racing chair. Picture: Ella Gower

Young demonstrators brave the cold for Stevenage climate strike

The Herts branch of the UK Student Climate Network organise a climate strike to demand action against the climate emergency on Friday. Picture: Stephen Pike

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Sonic boom disturbs Hitchin charity sleep-out

Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse got a cold's night kip on Saturday evening - and were given a rude awakening. Picture: Hitchin Tilehouse Rotary Club

WATCH: Candidates go head to head in Hitchin and Harpenden General Election hustings

Bim Afolami, Sid Cordle, Jane Mainwaring, Sam Collins and Kay Tart at the Hitchin and Harpenden General Election hustings. Picture: Hitchin TV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists