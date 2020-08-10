New look for Hitchin Information Centre as it reopens to public for first time
PUBLISHED: 16:37 10 August 2020
The Hitchin Information Centre in Churchyard has reopened to the public with a new lease of life after being refurbished during lockdown.
The Churchyard building, which is occupied by the Hitchin Business Improvement District, provides a hub for business support and offers information on all things Hitchin.
Funding for the refurbishment came from an NHDC Community Facility Capital Grant.
Town centre manager Tom Hardy said: “We are delighted with the space, which is a hub for up to date information on travel, attraction and what’s on in Hitchin.
“This space is stocked with a range of Hitchin gifts and products, as well as prints from local artists and the Art Hub exhibition.
“A special thank you to NHDC for approving the funding which made the Information Centre refurbishment possible.”
The Information Centre is open from 9.30 to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday.
