German-style Christmas Market coming to Hitchin this festive season

A German-styled Christmas Market is coming to Hitchin this winter. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto. Roman Babakin

Hitchin will be hosting its very own German-style Christmas Market, for its town centre businesses in the coming winter months.

Selling all things Christmassy – from mulled wine to stocking fillers – local businesses will be intent on bringing some Christmas cheer to Hitchin this year.

Dubbed an “exciting new event” by Tom Hardy, town centre manager, the Hitchin Christmas Market log cabins will be open for business on Market Place from Tuesday, November 24.

“Obviously it has been a really, really challenging time for our businesses,” Tom said.

“Some of the retailers got in touch to share their concerns about bringing in new stock and not having enough room to socially distance in smaller units.

“At the same time, the uncertainty of consumer behaviour towards town centre shopping is concerning.

“We wanted to bring in these subsidised Christmas Market chalets to give businesses the opportunity to do something the public want and also boost their sales.

“We’re a Business Improvement District (BID), not an events company. We always strive for that balance between doing things the public want, and that will benefit our businesses.”

Following the blueprint of the town’s successful Eat Alfresco plan, retailers from Hitchin will be offered first-come, first-served opportunities to sell their goods to those wandering the town centre.

Tom says the BID was keen to ensure an external Christmas Market hosting company wasn’t just flown in for four weeks. Rather, he and his team aimed to support existing businesses as best they could.

Food stalls, mulled wine, luxury products and stocking fillers have all been promised by some of the retailers who have signed up to the project.

“We’re going to highlight the amazing shops we have in our town,” Tom added.

“Residents have been supporting our businesses already, but I would encourage them to continue to do so in the coming months. The Christmas period is so vital to them.

“It’s so important than you don’t take the easy option and buy online or on places like Amazon. Go out there, support your independent shops and keep them going.”

With just 79 days to go until the big day, Hitchin Christmas Market will aim to ensure it really is the most wonderful time of the year for all the town’s businesses.