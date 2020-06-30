‘Drastic changes’ for Hitchin store – with new bar, private shopping and more

An independent Hitchin clothing store that first opened more than 25 years ago is set to reopen this weekend, with a post–lockdown twist.

From Saturday, you’ll be able to drink, shop and relax at TwistedFabric in the Hitchin Arcade – as the independent retailer is set to open a temporary bar.

The TwistedFabric bar is open until September, from 6pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Outside the front of the double-fronted store, you’ll be able to order Italian inspired cocktails and beers – a homage to owner Rick Gaglio’s Italian roots.

Managing director Rick said: “I’m making a drastic change to the way we shop.

“There is so much noise in retail these days and having somewhere to relax, drink and experience a personal shopping service is what people want.”

Alongside the new bar, there will also be new health and safety measures implemented in store to help keep people safe.

There’s a one-way shopping system inside, signage to help keep distance and staff will be monitoring the number of customers.

The store’s new opening times are: Thursday, 12 noon to 9pm, Friday 11am to 10pm, Saturday 10am to 10.30pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

Private shopping is also available for those who want an even safer experience. To arrange and appointment outside of regular shopping hours, you can call Rick on 07798754949.